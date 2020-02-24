Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $173.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.73.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Also, Director Brian M. Hermelin purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

