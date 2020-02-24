Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,545 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 581,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after buying an additional 392,110 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,925,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,158,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

