Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.16 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,879 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryanair worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in Ryanair by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Ryanair by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its position in Ryanair by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Ryanair by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 125,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 336.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $11.59 on Monday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,122. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.24.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYAAY. BidaskClub downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

