Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

NYSE COO traded down $8.51 on Monday, hitting $347.16. 16,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.80 and a 200-day moving average of $317.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $278.50 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

