Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.50 Million Stock Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of TriMas worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriMas by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TriMas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,979,000 after purchasing an additional 137,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TriMas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriMas news, CAO Paul Swart sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $77,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.29. TriMas Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded TriMas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

