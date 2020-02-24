Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $563,239,000 after buying an additional 319,348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after buying an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

DVN traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.18. 10,942,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,978,284. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

