Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.34. 2,081,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.