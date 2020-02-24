Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.11 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in CSX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 132,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,967. CSX Co. has a one year low of $63.97 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.