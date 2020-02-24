Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 816,739 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.37% of Cameco worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,895,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,530,000 after buying an additional 1,730,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 12,790.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after buying an additional 1,387,856 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after buying an additional 628,050 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Cameco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,070,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 486,590 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.82. The company had a trading volume of 398,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

