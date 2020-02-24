Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.41 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 231.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,235 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Dover worth $13,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after purchasing an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,047,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.29.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

