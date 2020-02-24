Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $227.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $227,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $89.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,006.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,468. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,008.07 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,968.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,826.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

