Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,450 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 171,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 546,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72,382 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in General Electric by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 496,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

GE traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $11.94. 22,990,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,477,240. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

