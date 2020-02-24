Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,159 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after acquiring an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $211,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $3.60 on Monday, reaching $167.41. 3,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,587. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $129.22 and a one year high of $174.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.82.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

