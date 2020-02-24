Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 14,107 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.33% of Corelogic worth $11,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1,211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 354,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corelogic by 121.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Corelogic during the third quarter valued at $4,164,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Corelogic during the third quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corelogic by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLGX. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Corelogic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Corelogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $783,425. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.77. 3,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,454. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

