Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,121 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameriprise Financial worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 42.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 46,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $9.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

