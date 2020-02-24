Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 23,195 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,195 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,166,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 173,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,885,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,657. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

