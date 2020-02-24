Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,031 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,005 shares of company stock worth $13,829,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.90. 193,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

