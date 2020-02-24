Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 233,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,875,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $204.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,817. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.94 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.77.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

