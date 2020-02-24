Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 964,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Telefonica Brasil worth $13,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 103,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Telefonica Brasil during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.51. 42,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

