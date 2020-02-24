Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.56. 51,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,965. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.78.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.