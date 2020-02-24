Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.42% of WD-40 worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in WD-40 by 14.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WD-40 by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WD-40 has a one year low of $153.91 and a one year high of $199.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.20 and a 200 day moving average of $187.44.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

