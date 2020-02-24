Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 82,589 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of E. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in ENI by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:E traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $26.17. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. ValuEngine raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

