Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $14,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,105,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,463,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 247,210 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 187,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.