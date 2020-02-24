Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Qorvo worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $6,991,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $144,964.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

Qorvo stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. 2,547,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

