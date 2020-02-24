Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517,253 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.39% of Virtu Financial worth $11,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtu Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

VIRT traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 20,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of -0.57. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

