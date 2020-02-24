Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. 56,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

