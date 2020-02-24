Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,378 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,086. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $156.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.