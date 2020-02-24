Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 27,390 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,390 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 780,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 526,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,111,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 325,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,305. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.