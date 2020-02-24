Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,686 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.03.

WELL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.18. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

