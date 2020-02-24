NavCoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.76 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. NavCoin has a market cap of $7.76 million and $107,560.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004313 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000781 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00026286 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,977,443 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

