Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.67 Million

Analysts expect Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce $283.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.00 million and the lowest is $277.00 million. Navient posted sales of $285.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens started coverage on Navient in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Navient by 19.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 268,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at about $2,316,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAVI opened at $14.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

