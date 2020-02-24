NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 242 ($3.18) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut NCC Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 248 ($3.26).

Shares of NCC stock opened at GBX 224.25 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.46. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 115.70 ($1.52) and a one year high of GBX 236 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

