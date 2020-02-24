nDEX (NDX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, nDEX has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. nDEX has a total market cap of $5,529.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02840256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00226894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00137261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

