Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.92 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00005369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Neraex and LBank. Nebulas has a total market cap of $26.92 million and $3.39 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,519,040 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Allcoin, Neraex, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

