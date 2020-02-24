Needham & Company LLC Increases Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target to $28.00

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.57% from the stock’s current price.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,577. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,401,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sapiens International by 378.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

