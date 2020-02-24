Needham & Company LLC Lowers Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) to Hold

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on A. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $85.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,049 shares of company stock worth $5,499,936.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3,222.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $223,461,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.