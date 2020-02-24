NEM (XEM) Price Tops $0.0608 on Major Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last week, NEM has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Coinbe and Cryptomate. NEM has a total market cap of $547.16 million and $27.38 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEM Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM (XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptomate, B2BX, YoBit, Crex24, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Upbit, Liquid, Bithumb, Exrates, OKEx, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Binance, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Coinsuper, BTC Trade UA, Poloniex, Kuna, Zaif, Koineks, Kryptono, COSS, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

