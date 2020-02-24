Neo (NEO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $766.99 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $967.35 million and approximately $766.99 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $13.71 or 0.00140310 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Allcoin and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.02926155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00231340 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002714 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Kucoin, BigONE, Bibox, Binance, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, BCEX, Coinnest, Cryptopia, COSS, Tidebit, HitBTC, Huobi, Livecoin, CoinEx, Liquid, Bitfinex, Exrates, Coinsuper, Bitinka, OKEx, Gate.io, CoinBene, Ovis, DragonEX, LBank, Switcheo Network, Bittrex, BitForex, Allcoin, Upbit, TDAX, Coinrail, BitMart and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

