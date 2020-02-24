NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,942 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.08% of NeoGenomics worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEO shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

NEO stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,068.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

