Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) versus Alphatec (OTCMKTS:ATEC) Head to Head Review

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPHD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Alphatec alerts:

This table compares Alphatec and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphatec $91.69 million 4.44 -$28.98 million ($0.58) -11.45 Nephros $5.69 million 11.90 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -16.34

Nephros has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alphatec. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphatec, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alphatec and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphatec -47.55% -151.54% -26.66% Nephros -52.25% -56.46% -36.62%

Risk & Volatility

Alphatec has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alphatec and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphatec 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nephros 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphatec presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Alphatec’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Nephros.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphatec beats Nephros on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures. The company offers MIS products consisting of Battalion Lateral Spacer System and Squadron Lateral Retractor, Illico Minimally Invasive Surgery System, and BridgePoint Spinous Process Fixation System; and fixation products, such as Arsenal Screw System and Zodiac Spinal Fixation Systems. It also provides cervical and cervico-thoracic products, including Trestle Luxe Anterior Cervical Plate System, and Solanas Posterior Cervico/Thoracic Fixation System and Avalon Occipital Plate; and interbody Systems, such as Battalion Universal Spacer System, Novel PEEK and Titanium Spinal Spacers, and Alphatec Solus Locking ALIF Spinal Spacer. In addition, the company offers biologics consisting of AlphaGraft Structural Allograft Spacers, AlphaGraft ProFuse Demineralized Bone Scaffold, Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, Alphagraft Demineralized Bone Matrix, and Neocore Osteoconductive Matrix. It sells its products through a network of independent distributors and direct sales representatives in the United States. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.