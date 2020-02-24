NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Reduced by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 38,058 shares during the period. NetApp comprises 2.5% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.35% of NetApp worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.10. 2,601,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,116. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.26.

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

