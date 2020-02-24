Netbox Coin (NBX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $153,585.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $153,585.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0644 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015252 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 69.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00246802 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin's total supply is 74,716,998 coins and its circulating supply is 30,534,394 coins.

Netbox Coin's official website is netbox.global. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

Netbox Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

