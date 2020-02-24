NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.96.

NetEase stock traded down $8.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.71. 418,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.66. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

