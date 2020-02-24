Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 113.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $11.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $368.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

