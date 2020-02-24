Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,374,505,000 after purchasing an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,840,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $380.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

