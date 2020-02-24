Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

NFLX traded down $11.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $368.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,928,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,703. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $392.95. The stock has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day moving average is $309.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

