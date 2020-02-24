New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. New Senior Investment Group has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $681.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

