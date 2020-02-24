New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,561,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.15% of New York Times worth $114,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in New York Times by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 27.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1,166.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 244,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of New York Times by 163.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,459. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $508.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

