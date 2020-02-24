Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $9.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.51 billion to $9.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NWL opened at $19.23 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

