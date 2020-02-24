Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Newell Brands worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $83,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $18.15. 182,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,099. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

